Confirmed: Leicester City season suspended after Premier League make coronavirus decision

Leicester Mercury Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Confirmed: Leicester City season suspended after Premier League make coronavirus decisionLeicester City's clash with Watford on Saturday afternoon will not go ahead after the Premier League postponed the campaign until April 3 at the earliest.
News video: Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus [Video]English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus

The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the..

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season [Video]MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday. @MLB, via Twitter @MLB, via Twitter Spring training around the..

What Aston Villa have said after Premier League make coronavirus decision

What Aston Villa have said after Premier League make coronavirus decisionAston Villa news | The club have issued an update following the coronavirus' impact on the Premier League
Tamworth Herald

Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United are capable of overhauling Leicester City in the remaining months of the Premier League season. The Red Devils were...
The Sport Review

Mahmud Abdulmutalib RT @SkySportsPL: Leicester City have confirmed Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.… 19 minutes ago

Jordan Blackwell So two #LCFC fixtures, two Under-23s fixtures and this weekend's Women's FA Cup quarter-final are the games postpon… https://t.co/HqQpYitd8U 28 minutes ago

LCFCNews2020 Confirmed: Leicester City season suspended after Premier League make coronavirus decision https://t.co/6LAvj0uP21 https://t.co/ouf9JTiw92 43 minutes ago

Jordan Blackwell RT @LiveLCFC: As things stand, two #LCFC games are postponed: the Premier League clash with Watford and the FA Cup quarter-final v Chelsea.… 51 minutes ago

LCFC Live As things stand, two #LCFC games are postponed: the Premier League clash with Watford and the FA Cup quarter-final… https://t.co/9qZ6RC9ewH 55 minutes ago

LeicestershireLive Breaking news https://t.co/w6io5BHnbx 57 minutes ago

LCFC Live CONFIRMED: #LCFC 's next two fixtures have been postponed. https://t.co/dPSh3OKjVQ 1 hour ago

Get247Sport Leicester City have confirmed that: 🤕 Ricardo Pereira is out for the season with an ACL injury. 🤕 James Maddison i… https://t.co/6yFpgd7jVV 3 hours ago

