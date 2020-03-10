Mahmud Abdulmutalib RT @SkySportsPL: Leicester City have confirmed Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.… 19 minutes ago Jordan Blackwell So two #LCFC fixtures, two Under-23s fixtures and this weekend's Women's FA Cup quarter-final are the games postpon… https://t.co/HqQpYitd8U 28 minutes ago LCFCNews2020 Confirmed: Leicester City season suspended after Premier League make coronavirus decision https://t.co/6LAvj0uP21 https://t.co/ouf9JTiw92 43 minutes ago Jordan Blackwell RT @LiveLCFC: As things stand, two #LCFC games are postponed: the Premier League clash with Watford and the FA Cup quarter-final v Chelsea.… 51 minutes ago LCFC Live As things stand, two #LCFC games are postponed: the Premier League clash with Watford and the FA Cup quarter-final… https://t.co/9qZ6RC9ewH 55 minutes ago LeicestershireLive Breaking news https://t.co/w6io5BHnbx 57 minutes ago LCFC Live CONFIRMED: #LCFC 's next two fixtures have been postponed. https://t.co/dPSh3OKjVQ 1 hour ago Get247Sport Leicester City have confirmed that: 🤕 Ricardo Pereira is out for the season with an ACL injury. 🤕 James Maddison i… https://t.co/6yFpgd7jVV 3 hours ago