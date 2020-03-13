Global  

Breaking: Nottingham Forest's season suspended after EFL decision due to coronavirus outbreak

Nottingham Post Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Breaking: Nottingham Forest's season suspended after EFL decision due to coronavirus outbreakThe Reds' next three games have been postponed after EFL board held meeting this morning.
