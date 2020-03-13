Global  

Premier League and EFL matches suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

Wales Online Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Premier League and EFL matches suspended due to coronavirus outbreakIt comes after Premier League and EFL chiefs held emergency meetings on Friday
News video: English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus

English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus 00:57

 The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the first team all in self-isolation. Leicester City also have three players under observation, with...

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected? [Video]Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

A look at how the sporting calendar has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak as eltie football matches across the country are postponed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Premier League suspended until April 3 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Premier League has been suspended until April 4, the Football Association has announced. The postponement takes in England’s two friendlies against Italy and Denmark on March 27 and 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Essex coronavirus: All Premier League and EFL matches postponed until April 3 'at the earliest'

Essex coronavirus: All Premier League and EFL matches postponed until April 3 'at the earliest'Women's Super League, Women's Championship, youth and academy matches have also been suspended
Essex Chronicle Also reported by •Leek Post and TimesThe Sentinel StokeDaily StartalkSPORT

Premier League, Champions League call off matches

Premier League, Champions League call off matchesThe Premier League and the Champions League both have been suspended as the chaos stemming from the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact soccer
FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPNLeek Post and TimesTamworth HeraldSeattle Times

agunghidayat

🇮🇩 RT @talkSPORT: BREAKING: All Premier League matches suspended until April 3. Stayed tuned to us for live reaction. 📻 Listen → https://t.c… 40 seconds ago

omodia4real

omodia okhueleigbe The Premier League, the Football League, the Women’s Super League,the Championship have suspended all matches until… https://t.co/VVl78zcU12 2 minutes ago

kells_nana

Boadi Kelvin 🇬🇭 RT @kwamebenaiah: Corona Virus scare and actions taken LA Liga - Suspended Eredivisie - Suspended Primeira Liga & MLS - Suspended NBA - S… 3 minutes ago

johnmknox

John M Knox ➡️ RT @CNBC: English Premier League soccer matches suspended until April 4 due to coronavirus https://t.co/wxbWHi963w 4 minutes ago

RowenaGreen

Be the change. RT @Telegraph: *THREAD* The Covid-19 outbreak has had a huge impact in sports across the globe. Premier League and EFL matches have been… 4 minutes ago

SabasMonroy

Sabas Monroy RT @ReutersSports: English Football League suspends all matches until April 3 due to coronavirus, Premier League suspended until April 4 ht… 5 minutes ago

MaMoTeE_Elijah

Temi-Tope #BREAKINGNEWS Coronavirus Has Postponed All Pro. Football Matches The Premier League, the Football League, the Wom… https://t.co/xWq35sqrKk 5 minutes ago

iamDoli_Suave

OneManMOPOL RT @deejayfaremi: BREAKING: All Premier League matches suspended until April 3. 5 minutes ago

