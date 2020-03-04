Global  

Watford boss Nigel Pearson slams Boris Johnson for ‘lack of leadership’ amid coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Watford manager Nigel Pearson has slammed prime minister Boris Johnson for a ‘lack of leadership’ amid the spread of coronavirus in the UK. The government on Thursday moved onto the ‘delay’ phase in its battle against COVID-19 – but controversially decided not to close schools or ban large-scale events, unlike several countries across Europe. Nonetheless, […]
News video: Pearson: PM lacked leadership over coronavirus

Pearson: PM lacked leadership over coronavirus 01:25

 Watford boss Nigel Pearson says Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed a 'lack of leadership' in his decision on coronavirus in sport.

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase' [Video]Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase'

Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay..

Nigel Pearson criticises Boris Johnson's 'lack of leadership' over coronavirus

The prime minister has urged people to self-isolate if they have symptoms of COVID-19
Independent

Touchline footage captures Virgil van Dijk's exchange with Watford boss Nigel Pearson after loss

Touchline footage captures Virgil van Dijk's exchange with Watford boss Nigel Pearson after lossLiverpool slumped to a 3-0 defeat away at Watford on Saturday but Virgil van Dijk proved he wasn't a sore loser afterwards
Daily Star

