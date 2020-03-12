Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Rangers vs Celtic postponed along with all Scottish football as SPFL joins Premier League and EFL in response to coronavirus

Rangers vs Celtic postponed along with all Scottish football as SPFL joins Premier League and EFL in response to coronavirus

talkSPORT Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Scottish FA has suspended all professional and grassroots football in Scotland due to the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend’s SPFL fixtures, including the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic, have all been postponed along with the following midweek matches. The SPFL joins the Premier League, FA and EFL in its response to the spread […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Football suspended: Where we stand

Football suspended: Where we stand 01:15

 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the reasons behind the Premier League and EFL's decision to suspend football until at least April 3.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction [Video]Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction

Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes discusses the possible implications on the Premier League and EFL of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:54Published

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title [Video]Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wolves fans react to football suspension

Wolves fans have been left shocked by the news that all football matches, in the Premier League and EFL, have been suspended following the outbreak of the...
Express and Star

Coronavirus: Rangers vs Celtic Old Firm postponed as SPFL announce suspension

Coronavirus: Rangers vs Celtic Old Firm postponed as SPFL announce suspensionSunday's clash at the Ibrox will have to be re-arranged amid serious coronavirus fears
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dollarlandforum

Dollarland Rangers vs Celtic postponed along with all Scottish football as SPFL joins Premier League and EFL in response to co… https://t.co/H4hhZGXRh1 24 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #ScottishChampionship #ScottishPremiership Rangers vs Celtic postponed along with all Scottish football a… https://t.co/41b0836NmZ 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.