Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: India-SA ODI series called off

Coronavirus: India-SA ODI series called off

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The two remaining ODIs between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata were on Friday called off owing to the COVID-19 threat as the country's sports calendar continued to go haywire because of the global pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News

INDIA VS SA, 1ST ODI: PREVIEW: TEAM INDIA LOOKS FOR A WINNING START IN | OneIndia News 02:39

 India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments. India endured a highly dissatisfying tour to New Zealand where they lost ODI and Test series despite began the tour by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News [Video]Bhopal: BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia gets a grand welcome by BJP workers & leaders | Oneindia News

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT ALL SCHOOLS, COLLEGES AND CINEMA HALLS IN DELHI WILL REMAIN SHUT TILL MARCH 31ST AS A MEASURE TO COUNTER THE CORONAVIRUS. JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published

Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock [Video]Cricket - South Africa to shine ball with saliva despite coronavirus scare, says skipper De Kock

South Africa’s cricket team will continue to shine balls with saliva despite the spreading coronavirus the team captain said ahead of international match against India.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IND vs SA | Faf du Plessis adds a lot of value to our team: Quinton De Kock

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock expects urged the senior members of his team to own up responsibility as well as guide the youngsters during the three-match...
Mid-Day

Sport24.co.za | Proteas could avoid handshakes during India tour

Proteas coach Mark Boucher revealed that South Africa could avoid the customary handshakes ahead of their three-match ODI series against India.
News24 Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pranav9983

Pranav Patel RT @circleofcricket: ”With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The coun… 6 seconds ago

tantrikimay

Sadist बाबा RT @ani_digital: Coronavirus: India-SA remaining ODI series called-off Read @ANI story | https://t.co/gC9AvdYK3w https://t.co/31QKppQ4m2 11 seconds ago

ImSandeepRanjan

Sandeep Ranjan Coronavirus: India v South Africa ODI series called offBCCI's decision follows its move earlier on Friday to defer… https://t.co/sisUlOe8VN 42 seconds ago

WIONews

WION #NewsAlert | The ongoing India versus South Africa, three-match ODI series has been called off amid coronavirus pan… https://t.co/vPQYEEqwXk 44 seconds ago

TechKashif

Tech kashif Coronavirus: India vs South Africa ODI Series Called Off Due To Coronavirus | Cricket News https://t.co/Gqj5qn1JDc https://t.co/xKIKdzPSSD 49 seconds ago

ShortThirdMan

SWETANK M MOHANTY RT @sportstarweb: 🚨 BREAKING: India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata have been called off #COVID19 #INDvSA… 2 minutes ago

circleofcricket

Circle of Cricket ”With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The c… https://t.co/M87UmGEQ2i 2 minutes ago

vazhapadi

Rama Suganthan (வாழப்பாடி இராம சுகந்தன்) RT @FirstpostSports: The two remaining ODIs between India and South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata were on Friday called off owing to the CO… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.