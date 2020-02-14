Global  

Notts County await outcome of National League board meeting as academy games suspended due to coronavirus

Nottingham Post Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Notts County await outcome of National League board meeting as academy games suspended due to coronavirusMagpies' academy is still part of the EFL set-up as club awaits National League decision.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:51

 Amid growing concern about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League will be limiting access to team locker rooms, the leagues announced Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham vs Man Utd, Aston Villa vs Chelsea and other Premier League games set to be postponed

The Premier League have held an emergency meeting on Friday morning to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and how it will affect football at the highest level in...
Coronavirus latest: Notts County await decision over National League fixtures

Coronavirus latest: Notts County await decision over National League fixturesAssistant boss Neil Cox would prefer games to be played behind closed doors rather than suspended
Nottingham Post


