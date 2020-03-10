Global  

UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Lee, Oliveira to square off in empty arena

ESPN Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the stands will be empty in Brasilia, Brazil, when Kevin Lee faces Charles Oliveira in the lightweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday.
UFC Fight Night 170 predictions -- Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira: Fight card, odds, start time, live stream

'The Motown Phenom' faces off with 'Do Bronx' from an empty arena in Brazil on Saturday
CBS Sports

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in London

UFC star Leon Edwards’s incredible rise from the streets to the cage in LondonUFC Fight Night in London will see Leon Edwards take on Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena – but the Jamaican-born Brit been fighting throughout his life
Daily Star

