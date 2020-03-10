Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Gold Cup Day: Al Boum Photo aims to make history at Cheltenham Festival

Gold Cup Day: Al Boum Photo aims to make history at Cheltenham Festival

Lichfield Mercury Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Cheltenham Festival 2020: After winning the Gold Cup last year, Al Boum Photo has a chance to become a Cheltenham all-time great this afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cheltenham Festival-goers use hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Cheltenham Festival-goers use hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down due to coronavirus concerns

Cheltenham Festival-goers are spotted using hand sanitiser stations as crowd numbers down from last year due to coronavirus concerns. Cheltenham Racecourse has introduced 28 hand sanitiser boards..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cheeky Cheltenham Gold Cup racegoers fill bottles up with sought-after sanitising gel

Cheeky Cheltenham Gold Cup racegoers fill bottles up with sought-after sanitising gelCheltenham Festival's Gold Cup day has gone ahead as scheduled on Friday despite fears over the coronavirus outbreak, but there are a number of hand-sanitiser...
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

Latests tips for Day Four Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Festival

Latests tips for Day Four Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham FestivalIt all comes down to this, Gold Cup day - can Al Boum Photo make history or will the likes of Delta Work or Santini take it off Willie Mullins' hands?
Stroud Life


Tweets about this

CTFJournalism

Conor Fitzgerald Gold Cup 2019 winner Al Boum Photo aims to make history at Cheltenham with another victory in 2020… https://t.co/iXbBnA154w 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.