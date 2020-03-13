Global  

The media is overhyping coronavirus and the Premier League have bowed to the pressure says Simon Jordan, who insists season CANNOT be cancelled

talkSPORT Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Simon Jordan has accused the Premier League, EFL and Football Association of bowing to media hype over coronavirus after deciding to postpone football for three weeks. The game’s governing bodies have agreed to call a halt to competitive action with immediate effect, with professional football in England and Scotland suspended until April 3 at the […]
