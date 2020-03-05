Global  

Wales vs Scotland: Six Nations game postponed due to coronavirus

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland that was due to take place on Saturday 14 March has been postponed.
News video: Wales coach calls for Six Nations discipline

Wales coach calls for Six Nations discipline 01:20

 Assistant coach Neil Jenkins has underlined the importance of discipline in Test rugby ahead of Wales’ final Six Nations fixture against Scotland.

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]

Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash..

Wales vs Scotland Six Nations game to go ahead despite coronavirus outbreak

Final-round match in Cardiff will go ahead as planned, confirms the Welsh Rugby Union
Independent

Wales v Scotland Six Nations clash cancelled over coronavirus fears

Wales v Scotland Six Nations clash cancelled over coronavirus fearsWith the coronavirus outbreak escalating rapidly, there's been mounting speculation in recent days over whether the game would go ahead as planned and it's been...
Sutton Coldfield Observer


