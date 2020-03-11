Global  

Sport24.co.za | English Football League matches suspended: Who's saying what?

News24 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The suspension of English Football League games till 4 April due to the new coronavirus pandemic was announced on Friday.
News video: Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus 00:48

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and even suspended across the continent in a bid to quell the alarming spread of Covid-19.

Coronavirus update: English Football League, Champions League matches, suspended

