Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Madrid-Based Journalist Explains How the Coronavirus Spread Has Affected Football In the City (Video)

Madrid-Based Journalist Explains How the Coronavirus Spread Has Affected Football In the City (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
With major sporting events being fully suspended across Europe, Madrid-based journalist Euan McTear talks about how things unfolded in the Spanish capital regarding the Coronavirus outbreak and its impact on football. “Football almost seems a little trivial but in a way it’s central to the story.” As coronavirus cases rise in Madrid, football journalist @emctear […]

The post Madrid-Based Journalist Explains How the Coronavirus Spread Has Affected Football In the City (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: 'You ask me this question, but fly from Madrid to here. Stay there' Klopp tells journalist on coronavirus issue

'You ask me this question, but fly from Madrid to here. Stay there' Klopp tells journalist on coronavirus issue 02:21

 Juergen Klopp responds angrily to a journalist asking him about his fear of players catching the coronavirus, questioning the reporter about why he had travelled from Madrid, a city also suffering from Covid-19.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: How has sport been affected? [Video]Coronavirus: How has sport been affected?

A look at how the sporting calendar has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak as eltie football matches across the country are postponed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations [Video]Coronavirus Rips Through The US Causing More Closings And Cancellations

As the coronavirus grips the United States, concerns over the rapidly spreading virus are prompting cancellations and closings. From sporting events to festivals and museums, Americans are shuttering..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bristol City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest: The big questions as Championship football is suspended due to coronavirus

Bristol City, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest: The big questions as Championship football is suspended due to coronavirusProfessional football across the UK has ground to a half due to the outbreak of Covid-19
Bristol Post Also reported by •IndependentNottingham Post

Gloria Gaynor Launches #IWillSurvive Challenge to Encourage Handwashing

Amid the growing spread of coronavirus, the disco queen posts a video demonstration of herself washing her hands while singing the 1978 disco hit on TikTok.
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.