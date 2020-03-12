Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon, the planet’s most celebrated footrace, are postponing the event until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday. The Boston Athletic Association, which oversees the marathon, had held off deciding the fate of the April 20 race even as other […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Boston Marathon Could Be Postponed To Fall Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Boston Marathon Could Be Postponed To Fall Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:36

 WBZ TV;s Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed [Video]Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace spoke with frustrated runners.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesbizjournalsUSATODAY.com

The Boston Marathon Has Been Postponed Until Sept. 14

For more than 100 years, the Boston Marathon was run each April. This year, it will be postponed until the autumn amid concerns about the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •bizjournalsUSATODAY.comJust JaredIndependent

Tweets about this

minkrose

Mink Rose RT @BostonGlobe: The Boston Marathon will be postponed until September due to coronavirus. https://t.co/dx45wtmUrJ 4 seconds ago

jrpierce

John Pierce RT @bostonmarathon: The 124th Boston Marathon has been postponed - the @BAA understands the city's decision that the marathon cannot be hel… 18 seconds ago

PameilaG

Pameila Gerard RT @cnnbrk: The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, will be postponed until September 14. Follow live updates: https://t.co… 1 minute ago

jimmynotjim

Jimmy Wilson RT @BostonTweet: The 2020 Boston Marathon has been postponed until Monday, September 14th. https://t.co/nuOGUVUXNy https://t.co/e6FWdydL… 2 minutes ago

pansuyu88

[email protected] RT @washingtonpost: Boston Marathon postponed until September https://t.co/tFJ5m7lBdh 2 minutes ago

WJTV

WJTV 12 News The Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/1FwSMI1dol 3 minutes ago

foster11

Amy Winn RT @KDKA: POSTPONED: The Boston Marathon is being postponed until September due to the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/bYM16DKjDQ 3 minutes ago

glenpalm2005

G. Manchester. Watch "Officials speak after Boston Marathon postponed until September 14" on YouTube https://t.co/28Uy25C80y #coronavirus #update 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.