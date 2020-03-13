Global  

Coronavirus: The Masters at Augusta is postponed over health crisis

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Augusta National hope to stage The Masters "at some later date", after postponing April's tournament because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus: The Masters cancelled because of ongoing health crisis

The Masters, the first major championship of the year in men's golf, is postponed because of the coronavirus.
BBC Sport

Augusta Masters golf postponed due to coronavirus

This year's Masters tournament, the season's first major golf championship, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club...
IndiaTimes

