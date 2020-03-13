Global  

Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14

ESPN Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14 amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced on Friday.
 The governor will file a bill to make Sept. 14 a special holiday. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Alert: Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers postpone the Boston Marathon until Sept. 14 because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Boston Marathon 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Boston Marathon has been postponed due to coronavirus and will take place later this year.
