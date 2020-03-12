Global  

Coronavirus: Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert warns people to take virus seriously after joke backfires

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert is warning people to take coronavirus seriously after he apologised for jokingly touching reporters' microphones at a news conference, shortly before he tested positive for the virus.
NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

NBA suspends season due to coronavirus

 The National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday (March 11) they would be suspending the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Coming Home to be Quarantined'

Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Coming Home to be Quarantined' Bloom announced that he'd be returning to the United States after production on his Amazon show, 'Carnival Row,' was shut down due to..

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus

How to Know If You Should Be Tested for Coronavirus As of March 12, the coronavirus has now infected over 130,000 people and killed 4,700 worldwide. The symptoms of COVID-19 can be similar to those of..

Sport24.co.za | Gobert apologises for 'embarrassing, inexcusable' virus gaffe

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert apologised for potentially exposing people to the coronavirus, a day after news of his infection prompted the NBA to suspend the...
News24 Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.com

NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

The announcement came after the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game was postponed. Rudy Gobert was listed as questionable because of an illness.
USATODAY.com

Mediatingmimi

Mimi Perreault, PhD RT @HuffPostWomen: The Utah Jazz player mocked what he suggested was an overreaction to COVID-19 at a press conference just two days before… 8 seconds ago

DeseretNews

Deseret News In our opinion: The virus should not be taken lightly, but life's normalcy will return | By @DNewsOpinion… https://t.co/mJy4NYyTN8 17 seconds ago

harbari

Tim Ricks 🔭 RT @DelthiaRicks: Entire Utah Jazz team quarantined at arena overnight in Oklahoma after teammate Rudy Gobert tests positive for #coronavir… 38 seconds ago

FredericReid2

Frederic Reid RT @Moguldom: Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is the second NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus after Jazz center Rudy Gobert… 38 seconds ago

RonPyke

Ron Pyke RT @Trek3871D: They received tests in a matter of hours.This just isn’t right!! There lives are no more important than ours. #wtpTEAM The… 4 minutes ago

iginger_snapped

that 1 redhead RT @FOX59: On Monday, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert mocked coronavirus concerns and touched every microphone in front of him. Now he has COV… 4 minutes ago

HuffPostWomen

HuffPost Women The Utah Jazz player mocked what he suggested was an overreaction to COVID-19 at a press conference just two days b… https://t.co/sGc43LMI58 6 minutes ago

revokewynn

Wynn-Encore Boston Casino Oversight While @EncoreResortBH Everett Casino downplayed Utah Jazz guard Mitchell’s coronavirus exposure to Encore casino hi… https://t.co/aAD3pGfkSN 8 minutes ago

