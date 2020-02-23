Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot David Ibbotson was not cleared to fly plane, report finds

Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot David Ibbotson was not cleared to fly plane, report finds

Independent Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Aircraft carrying the Cardiff City footballer crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019, with a detailed report revealed multiple malfunctions with the plane and licence breaches by pilot David Ibbotson
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events

Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events 01:44

 The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused when the aircraft broke up while being flown too fast for its design limits and the pilot David Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather, say investigators [Video]Sala crash flight pilot flew too fast as he battled to avoid bad weather, say investigators

The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused by the pilot losing control while attempting to avoid bad weather, accident investigators said. A final report by the Air Accidents..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County [Video]Pilot Injured In Plane Crash In Tuolumne County

A pilot suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Tuolumne County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot Ibbotson 'not licensed for flight'

The footballer, 28, would have been "deeply unconscious" during the crash, investigators say.
BBC News

Live updates as Emiliano Sala crash investigators finally publish full report into what happened

Live updates as Emiliano Sala crash investigators finally publish full report into what happenedMore than a year on from the plane crash that killed Emiliano Sala, the final report will be published
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ApostleMark8

Apostle Mark The Holy Spirit is saying that there's a big cover-ups in the death of this boy. The Holy Spirit said that someone… https://t.co/kqM3aqL3xi 6 minutes ago

sabuakb100

さぶ100(サブ垢 RT @nytimesworld: The pilot of the plane that crashed into the English Channel last year, killing the Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala… 11 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Emiliano Sala Crash Pilot Lost Control, Flew Too Fast: UK Probe https://t.co/qMgzfio9p9 16 minutes ago

fcoriquelme_

Francisco Riquelme Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot Ibbotson 'not licensed for flight' https://t.co/9GWGeJoxs5 25 minutes ago

mizunohopkins

Mizuno Hopkins RT @GoalNews: BREAKING: The pilot in the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala did not have the required licences or permissions… 32 minutes ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Emiliano Sala plane crash ’caused by carbon monoxide poison leak and pilot’s lack of training’ https://t.co/m99deS6teW 59 minutes ago

JoaniSparkles

Joani Sparkles 🇺🇸🌊 RT @CivMilAir: BBC News - Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot Ibbotson 'not licensed for flight' https://t.co/3Ws6j1jn9z 1 hour ago

LorenePaula

paula lorene horton BBC News - Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot Ibbotson 'not licensed for flight' https://t.co/zrFPdIEScB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.