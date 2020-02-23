Emiliano Sala crash: Pilot David Ibbotson was not cleared to fly plane, report finds
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Aircraft carrying the Cardiff City footballer crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019, with a detailed report revealed multiple malfunctions with the plane and licence breaches by pilot David Ibbotson
The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused when the aircraft broke up while being flown too fast for its design limits and the pilot David Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.