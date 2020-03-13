Global  

Grand Canyon basketball rumors: Rick Pitino 'makes sense' to replace Dan Majerle at GCU

azcentral.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Grand Canyon University men's basketball program needs a new head coach. Could former Kentucky and Louisville coach Rick Pitino be that coach?
 
Is Marvin Menzies logical choice as next GCU basketball coach to replace Dan Majerle?

Grand Canyon will work quickly to find a new men's basketball coach. Don't be surprised if the Antelopes stay on campus to find him.  
azcentral.com

Grand Canyon University fires Dan Majerle as men's basketball coach

PHOENIX — Dan Majerle has been fired as the head coach of the men's basketball team at Grand Canyon University. Grand Canyon University announced the news in a...
bizjournals


