Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020

BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020

Daily Star Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020Cheltenham Festival 2020 hosted its showpiece Gold Cup race on Friday with.....storming to victory in the iconic event
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event

Zara Tindall arrives at Cheltenham Festival on day one of the horse racing event 00:33

 Zara Tindall has been spotted arriving at the Cheltenham Festival on day one (March 10).

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mullins makes more Cheltenham memories as Al Boum Photo claims another Gold Cup

Mullins makes more Cheltenham memories as Al Boum Photo claims another Gold CupAl Boum Photo becomes only the fifth horse to win back to back Gold Cups
Stroud Life Also reported by •talkSPORTGloucestershire EchoBBC Sport

Live traffic updates as racing and flooding cause issues on roads, M5 news and breaking stories

Latest details about the traffic and travel situation on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival
Stroud Life


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Cheltenham Festival: Al Boum Photo lands back-to-back Gold Cup wins https://t.co/5R2DFtGsYG https://t.co/UP1icCkKuU 4 minutes ago

MirrorSportIE

Irish Mirror Sport Al Boum Photo wins the Gold Cup at the #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/2IgF5g56my 2 hours ago

horseruk

Horse Racing UK Al Boum Photo wins second straight Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020 https://t.co/xxCu40pXC9 2 hours ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival https://t.co/0osGogfxwO https://t.co/Gh8X3gqNhC 2 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Al Boum Photo wins second straight Gold Cup on final day of Cheltenham Festival 2020 https://t.co/76vM9yjkYZ https://t.co/0aUCfdxyJK 3 hours ago

MirrorSport

Mirror Sport RT @MirrorRacing: BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins the Gold Cup at the #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/o9LiAXAyuX https://t.co/sMN5Dauc8h 3 hours ago

MirrorRacing

Mirror Racing BREAKING Al Boum Photo wins the Gold Cup at the #CheltenhamFestival https://t.co/o9LiAXAyuX https://t.co/sMN5Dauc8h 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.