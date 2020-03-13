Masks, hand santizers declared 'essential goods'

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The consumer affairs ministry on Friday included masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities till June 30, which paves way for crackdown on those selling these key items above maximum retail price (MRP) or hoarding them. The applicability of Essential Commodities Act on these items also empowers the states to even fix the price.
