India-South Africa series called off in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic
Friday, 13 March 2020 () After calling off the ODI series in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday decided to reschedule the three-match ODI series.
"The BCCI along with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in...
