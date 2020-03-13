Global  

NBPA memo details doomsday pay provision

ESPN Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The NBPA on Friday spelled out terms on a doomsday provision included in the CBA that could free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
