NBPA memo details doomsday pay provision Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The NBPA on Friday spelled out terms on a doomsday provision included in the CBA that could free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost to the coronavirus pandemic 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WHITNEY RT @wojespn: In email to players, the NBPA spelled out terms on a doomsday provision included in CBA that could free owners from paying pla… 16 minutes ago NewSedgePoint NBPA memo details doomsday pay provision https://t.co/Nxv1N0cKys https://t.co/BdXm4OsgKq 36 minutes ago Green Machine NBPA memo details doomsday pay provision https://t.co/zSqAtJCpnw 58 minutes ago