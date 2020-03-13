Global  

TV industry faces billions in lost ads during sports hiatus amid coronavirus concerns

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
March Madness, the NBA playoffs and NHL playoffs together generated more than $2 billion in advertising last year, according to Kantar Media.
