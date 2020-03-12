Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA COVID-19: Rudy Gobert’s Microphone Stunt and Apology, Updates on Season Suspension

NBA COVID-19: Rudy Gobert’s Microphone Stunt and Apology, Updates on Season Suspension

HNGN Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
NBA COVID-19: Rudy Gobert’s Microphone Stunt and Apology, Updates on Season SuspensionBefore being diagnosed positive of COVID-19, Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert took the outbreak lightly and deliberately touch microphones to mock the coronavirus scare.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season 03:16

 Rudy Gobert tests positive for Covid-19, Thunder-Jazz game postponed, NBA suspends season

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:14Published

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended [Video]LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Other NBA Stars React After NBA Season Suspended The NBA announced on Wednesday that the remainder of the season would be suspended after Jazz center Robert Gobert tested..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBA's Rudy Gobert Apologizes for Coronavirus Exposure, 'I Was Careless'

27-year-old Utah Jazz superstar Rudy Gobert says he's "embarrassed" for acting so recklessly about coronavirus ... and he's apologizing "to the people that I may...
TMZ.com

NBA shuts down after Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

The announcement came after the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game was postponed. Rudy Gobert was listed as questionable because of an illness.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •HNGNDaily StarJust JaredFOX SportsNewsdayNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.