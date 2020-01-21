Global  

Minnesota Vikings release three-time Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval Joseph

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Minnesota Vikings' defense is undergoing some significant changes with the release of two starters in Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph.
Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at the Super Bowl Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash. To honor the NBA icon's..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

5 Minnesota Vikings Players Added To 2020 Pro Bowl

Five Minnesota Vikings players have been added to the 2020 Pro Bowl as replacements. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published


Vikings release Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph to clear roughly $19 million in salary cap space

Minnesota is shedding some salary cap space and getting younger this offseason
CBS Sports

Vikings release CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval Joseph

Vikings release CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval JosephThe Minnesota Vikings have terminated the contracts of cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the team announced Friday.
FOX Sports


