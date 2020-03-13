Global  

Vikings release CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval Joseph

FOX Sports Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Vikings release CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval JosephThe Minnesota Vikings have terminated the contracts of cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the team announced Friday.
