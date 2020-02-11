Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have vowed to support arena workers while NBA play is suspended

KIDD CURRY RT @ShamsCharania: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will donate $100,000 to the Bucks' staff at Fiserv Forum. Kevin Love made the s… 4 seconds ago Jourdin RT @SInow: Giannis follows Kevin Love's lead by donating $100K to his home arena staff after the NBA suspended its season https://t.co/jiig… 56 seconds ago RDTenVena RT @RTNBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the second (Kevin Love) NBA athlete to announce he’ll donate $100,000 for the Bucks staff at Fiser… 2 minutes ago