Delanie Walker released after 7 years, 3 Pro Bowls: 'He will forever be a Titan great' Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Veteran tight end Delanie Walker played in Nashville for seven seasons and went to three Pro Bowls during his time with the Titans.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Titans waive tight end Delanie Walker, kicker Ryan Succop The Tennesse Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop

FOX Sports 23 minutes ago





Tweets about this