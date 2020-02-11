Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have vowed to support arena workers while NBA play is suspended

Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have vowed to support arena workers while NBA play is suspended

FOX Sports Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The NBA has suspended its season for at least 30 days. Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo are making sure arena staffers are compensated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Headlines US Olympic Finalists List [Video]LeBron James Headlines US Olympic Finalists List

LeBron James Headlines US Olympic Finalists List James was among the 44 players announced as finalists by USA Basketball on Monday. James is a two-time gold medalist and three-time Olympian. LeBron..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Giannis Antetokounmpo pledges $100,000 to aid Bucks' arena workers

Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted that he would commit $100,000 to help offset the loss of earnings for Fiserv Forum workers during the NBA shutdown.
USATODAY.com

Nick Wright: Giannis is still MVP, but LeBron is closing the gap

Nick Wright: Giannis is still MVP, but LeBron is closing the gapNick Wright is joined by Stephen Jackson and Kevin Wildes to talk the race for NBA MVP. In true pundit fashion, Nick Wright uses a graph to walk Stephen and...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.