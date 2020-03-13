Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement

'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement

Football.london Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacementWith the Premier League fixtures cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC has been forced to pull Saturday night's Match of the Day - and fans are cannot believe the replacement
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

BBC reveal what will replace Match of the Day on Saturday night, and football fans find it hilarious

BBC reveal what will replace Match of the Day on Saturday night, and football fans find it hilariousMatch of the Day has been taken off our screens for the next few weeks following the news that all elite football in England has been suspended
Bristol Post


Tweets about this

EPLmostread

EPL Most Views in 24 hours 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/lkztqvu18A https://t.co/oKV1PWiNb4 1 hour ago

EPLmostread

EPL Most Views in 24 hours 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/9rgG4kFWRK 1 hour ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/sthgjOGWz6 1 hour ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/GrqIB625lq 1 hour ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/bqaIAoXcyr 1 hour ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/BGFSPXn6dl https://t.co/BWuA0VCLJT 2 hours ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/ldiP72awyR 2 hours ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer 'My TV will be self-isolating' - Fans fume as BBC picks Match of the Day replacement https://t.co/DBk2Sn7urj via @NewsNowUK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.