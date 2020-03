Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop. Injuries ended each of Walker's last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis.