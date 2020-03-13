Titans waive tight end Delanie Walker, kicker Ryan Succop

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Delanie Walker released after 7 years, 3 Pro Bowls: 'He will forever be a Titan great' Veteran tight end Delanie Walker played in Nashville for seven seasons and went to three Pro Bowls during his time with the Titans.

USATODAY.com 7 hours ago



NFL Free Agency Fantasy Fallout: Projecting Jonnu Smith as a starter without Delanie Walker With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.

CBS Sports 8 hours ago





