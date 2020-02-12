Global  

Pelicans' Zion Williamson latest NBA star to donate to support arena employees

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020
The New Orleans rookie pledged to cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days, the initial length of the NBA shutdown.
