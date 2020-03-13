Global  

Rape survivor’s dad's death: Sengar gets 10-yr jail

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six others were on Friday sentenced to 10 years in prison on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder of the father of the Unnao rape survivor. District judge Dharmesh Sharma compensated the deceased’s family with an award of Rs 10 lakh, to be paid by Sengar and his brother Atul, who is a co-convict in the case.
