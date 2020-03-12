Global  

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta breaks silence after positive coronavirus test

The Sport Review Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has revealed that he took a test for coronavirus after having started feeling “poorly” in recent days. The Arsenal manager tested positive for the Covid-19 and he is now self-isolating in line with government health guidelines. Arsenal’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday has been called off […]

News video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus 00:38

 Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

