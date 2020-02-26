Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > U.S. SoccerÂ appoints Cindy Parlow Cone as president,Â first woman to fill the role

U.S. SoccerÂ appoints Cindy Parlow Cone as president,Â first woman to fill the role

Newsday Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Cindy Parlow Cone took on her new role Thursday when president Carlos Cordeiro abruptly stepped down.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek [Video]Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position. Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Parlow Cone takes over at US Soccer at critical juncture

New U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone’s first challenge will be to confront the fallout over the federation’s widely condemned legal stance in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.ca

Head Of U.S. Soccer Resigns Amid Pay Dispute With Women's National Team

The resignation of Carlos Cordeiro, who served for two years as the president of the governing body, is effective immediately. He is replaced by the federation's...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.