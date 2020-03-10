Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > New York Yankees to remain training in Florida despite unknown MLB start due to coronavirus

New York Yankees to remain training in Florida despite unknown MLB start due to coronavirus

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Despite the Major League Baseball season being put on hold due to the coronavirus, the New York Yankees will remain in Florida to continue training.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New Rochelle Residents Bracing For Coronavirus Containment

New Rochelle Residents Bracing For Coronavirus Containment 02:46

 Of the more than 170 people who have contracted the coronavirus in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says most cases are concentrated in New Rochelle. So he put part of the town under a one-mile containment. CBSN New York's John Dias has the latest.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus NYC: City Life Amid The Pandemic [Video]

Coronavirus NYC: City Life Amid The Pandemic

So what's New York City like under the shadow of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak? CBS2 producer Nick Kasanzew takes a walk around Manhattan to find out.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Coronavirus: Quiet Streets, Busy Grocery Stores Make For A Unlikely New York City [Video]

Coronavirus: Quiet Streets, Busy Grocery Stores Make For A Unlikely New York City

As the nation and New York deal with an ever-increasing public health crisis, the crossroads of the world was eerily quiet for a Friday night. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Spring training roundup: Yankees top Nats before play halted

On a day when Major League Baseball canceled the rest of its spring training schedule, the visiting New York Yankees relied on three-run innings in the fifth and...
Reuters

Yankees Spring Training: Sanchez Could Return By Friday, Paxton To Start Throwing Soon

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez could be back in the lineup Friday if his sore back keeps improving.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.