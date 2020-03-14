Global  

Roman Reigns speaks about his upcoming WrestleMania match against Goldberg

FOX Sports Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Roman Reigns speaks about his upcoming WrestleMania match against GoldbergRoman Reigns sat down with Michael Cole on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX for a 1-on-1 interview. Cole asked Roman Reigns how it felt coming out to absolute silence, his match against Goldberg, and much more.
Roman Reigns and Goldberg set for WrestleMania contract signing

Roman Reigns and Goldberg set for WrestleMania contract signingThe two Superstars set to finalize Universal Championship showdown.
