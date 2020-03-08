Global  

Cricket-New Zealand bowler Ferguson quarantined for coronavirus test

Reuters India Saturday, 14 March 2020
New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson has been quarantined for a coronavirus test after complaining of a sore throat in the wake of the one-day international against Australia on Friday.
