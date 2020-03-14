Global  

Conor McGregor blasts ‘stupid’ coronavirus after his aunt dies

Daily Star Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Conor McGregor blasts ‘stupid’ coronavirus after his aunt diesConor McGregor has paid an emotional tribute to his auntie Anne who he calls 'my poor little friendly loving auntie' before saying 'this stupid f***ing virus'
