2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE 01:19 Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE The former New England Patriot is reportedly "deep in talks" with the pro wrestling company. The report by FS1's 'WWE Backstage' says that Gronkowski could appear on 'WWE Smackdown' as soon as March 20. Gronkowski previously worked with the WWE when he...