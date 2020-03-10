Global  

Jeff Hardy returns to WWE SmackDown and beats King Corbin, thanks to help from Elias

FOX Sports Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Jeff Hardy returns to WWE SmackDown and beats King Corbin, thanks to help from EliasJeff Hardy defeated King Corbin thanks to Elias. Elias distracted King Corbin which allowed Hardy to hit a Twist of Fury before a Swanton Bomb to get the three count.
Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin: SmackDown, March 13, 2020

WWE announce Jeff Hardy and Paige are making their returns to TV ahead of WrestleMania 36

You know it’s WrestleMania season when WWE are announcing returns. During Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Jeff Hardy and Paige would be making appearances...
