Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Potential double injury boost for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta reacts to Premier League decision

Potential double injury boost for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta reacts to Premier League decision

Football.london Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Potential double injury boost for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta reacts to Premier League decisionAll the latest news from around the Emirates Stadium as the scheduled Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion will not be taking place this afternoon
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus 00:38

 Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus [Video]English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus

All English Premier League soccer matches will be suspended until at least April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken on Friday morning shortly after European soccer&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published

English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus [Video]English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus

The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives Premier League debut to Pablo Mari as Eddie Nketiah starts over Alexandre Lacazette again

Mikel Arteta has handed a Premier League debut to Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari for the Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday. The Gunners signed the...
talkSPORT

BREAKING Brighton vs Arsenal postponed after coronavirus diagnosis for Mikel Arteta

The Premier League clash between Brighton and Arsenal has been called off after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta contracted coronavirus
Daily Star Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Potential double injury boost for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta reacts to Premier League decision https://t.co/TeYiZ1uYwu 23 minutes ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Potential double injury boost for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta reacts to Premier League decision https://t.co/7aaSxvHMNF 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.