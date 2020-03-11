Liverpool FC star apologises to fans after Champions League exit

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Andy Robertson has taken to social media to apologise to Liverpool FC fans after the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Liverpool FC ended up suffering a 3-2 defeat on the night at Anfield, leading to a 4-2 loss on aggregate, as the Spanish side knocked out […]



