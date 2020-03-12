Global  

Coronavirus: Aston Villa, Brighton & Fulham donate food to homeless

BBC Sport Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Aston Villa, Brighton and Fulham donate hundreds of meals to local homeless charities after this weekend's fixtures are postponed.
Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa donating matchday food to homeless charities as Chelsea fixture is cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Aston Villa will be donating food prepared for Saturday’s postponed Premier League fixture to homeless charities. All professional football matches in England...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarExpress and StarTamworth Herald

Chelsea cancel training session amid coronavirus scare ahead of Aston Villa

Chelsea cancel training session amid coronavirus scare ahead of Aston VillaAston Villa latest | Reports declare how Cobham is being thoroughly cleansed however, at this stage, no members of staff, players or coaches have developed the...
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldDaily StarLichfield MercuryFootball.londonWalsall Advertiser

