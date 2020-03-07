Global  

Coronavirus: Liverpool 'set to be given Premier League title' if season ends

Daily Star Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Liverpool 'set to be given Premier League title' if season endsLiverpool are currently 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and are just a couple of wins away from a first league title in 30 years
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title 01:42

 Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus [Video]English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport is now in shutdown, including the world's biggest football leagues.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus [Video]English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus

All English Premier League soccer matches will be suspended until at least April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken on Friday morning shortly after European soccer&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published


Coronavirus caused Liverpool to cancel press conference amid Premier League title fears

Liverpool’s pre-match press conference with Jurgen Klopp for Monday night’s Merseyside derby vs Everton in the Premier League is off, and their Legends team...
Daily Star

When can Liverpool clinch Premier League title? Reds inching closer after beating Bournemouth

Liverpool needs just three wins to win the Premier League title, even after its recent poor form
CBS Sports

HMistry19

HM ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AnfieldWatch: BREAKING: Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the se… 34 seconds ago

perchal

Krzysiek Perchał #KamilaDajeMukęChorobie RT @DaveOCKOP: Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be ab… 42 seconds ago

Adam_Snape

Adam Snape RT @TheRedmenTV: Liverpool set to be given Premier League title amid coronavirus chaos https://t.co/9YjlYmMRFS https://t.co/L6s9PTqPT5 57 seconds ago

JohnmjtJt1919

JT1919💙💛 RT @TeleFootball: Liverpool set to be awarded Premier League title amid coronavirus chaos. Options include a 22-team Premier League next… 2 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Liverpool 'set to be given Premier League title' if season is ended now due to coronavirus https://t.co/ypuC3EgTym https://t.co/0mI5rWrISY 2 minutes ago

endy_obi

E__🌹 RT @indykaila: Breaking: Liverpool set to be given Premier League title amid coronavirus chaos 2 minutes ago

wrighty108

Mark Wright @FALLLFAN @Akki_SwagMan https://t.co/bSW3QQ13TM looks like PL following EFL can't see the rules being that differ… https://t.co/YNrf4CQksC 3 minutes ago

djmarkxtc

Mark XTC RT @TheKopiteOFF: BREAKING: Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the se… 4 minutes ago

