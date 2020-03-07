Coronavirus: Liverpool 'set to be given Premier League title' if season ends

HM ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AnfieldWatch: BREAKING: Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the se… 34 seconds ago Krzysiek Perchał #KamilaDajeMukęChorobie RT @DaveOCKOP: Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the season to be ab… 42 seconds ago Adam Snape RT @TheRedmenTV: Liverpool set to be given Premier League title amid coronavirus chaos https://t.co/9YjlYmMRFS https://t.co/L6s9PTqPT5 57 seconds ago JT1919💙💛 RT @TeleFootball: Liverpool set to be awarded Premier League title amid coronavirus chaos. Options include a 22-team Premier League next… 2 minutes ago Daily Star Sport Liverpool 'set to be given Premier League title' if season is ended now due to coronavirus https://t.co/ypuC3EgTym https://t.co/0mI5rWrISY 2 minutes ago E__🌹 RT @indykaila: Breaking: Liverpool set to be given Premier League title amid coronavirus chaos 2 minutes ago Mark Wright @FALLLFAN @Akki_SwagMan https://t.co/bSW3QQ13TM looks like PL following EFL can't see the rules being that differ… https://t.co/YNrf4CQksC 3 minutes ago Mark XTC RT @TheKopiteOFF: BREAKING: Liverpool are still likely to be crowned Premier League champions, even if the coronavirus crisis causes the se… 4 minutes ago