All England Open: PV Sindhu exits England

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
World champion PV Sindhu was ousted from the All England Championship after being outplayed by a determined Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who rallied her way to a thrilling three-game win in the quarter-final of the women's singles here on Friday. The Indian, 24, squandered a sparkling start as Okuhara produced a rearguard action to...
All England Open: PV Sindhu advances, Kidambi Srikanth bows out

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu made a confident start at the All England Open, beating American Beiwin Zhang in straight games here on Wednesday. The sixth seed...
Mid-Day

P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal chase glory as All England gets underway amid coronavirus outbreak

Undeterred by the coronavirus outbreak, Indian shuttlers will continue to chase glory at the All England Championships beginning here on Wednesday, with reigning...
Mid-Day

