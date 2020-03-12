Global  

What Leicester City's players are doing now after coronavirus suspension

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Leicester City news: COVID-19 has forced the Premier League to act and suspend the season until April 3 and this is what the club's players will now be doing in that time.
News video: English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus

English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus 00:57

 The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading. The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the first team all in self-isolation. Leicester City also have three players under observation, with...

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season. According to their..

Former Swansea City and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals three Leicester City players have shown coronavirus symptoms

Former Swansea City and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals three Leicester City players have shown coronavirus symptomsThe Foxes boss says three of his players are currently in self-isolation
Wales Online

Premier League clubs 'fear' for season as Leicester City games postponed due to coronavirus

Leicester City news: Brendan Rodgers' side have seen their season halted and fresh reports have claimed that some clubs are fearful that the season may not...
Leicester Mercury

