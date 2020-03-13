Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measures

Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measures

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measuresThe Wellington Phoenix will look into finishing their A-League season in Australia following the travel restrictions set to be introduced to New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday anyone entering into New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Travel restrictions take effect tonight

Travel restrictions take effect tonight 01:17

 Travel restrictions are taking place Friday night amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Inarguable’ Liverpool deserve to be champions [Video]

‘Inarguable’ Liverpool deserve to be champions

It is ‘inarguable’ that Liverpool deserve be crowned Premier League champions, should the 2019/20 season not be concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Anfield Wrap host Neil..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:30Published
New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Top economists warn that new travel restrictions will spell 'economic carnage' for NZ

Top economists warn that new travel restrictions will spell 'economic carnage' for NZEconomists are reacting pessimistically to news that almost all travellers to New Zealand will need to self-isolate for 14 days, with one saying the impact will...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Kent and Sussex CourierCBC.ca

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia-NZ tours postponed due to coronavirus

Australia and New Zealand's limited overs tours have been postponed in the wake of new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on Saturday...
Reuters India Also reported by •BBC NewsCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest A-League news: Wellington Phoenix to move to Australia, coronavirus 2020, NZ travel restrictions, Jacinda Ardern, d… https://t.co/5cGcPmQGEz 5 hours ago

mjh_73

Matt RT @FOXFOOTBALL: ‼️ BREAKING ‼️ @WgtnPhoenixFC will be forced to play the remainder of their @ALeague games on Australian shores after New… 7 hours ago

captcorbo

Stephen Corbett RT @AleagueHub: Mark Bosnich: “A crisis committee has been set up via James Johnson and FFA which includes the clubs, the states and PFA. T… 7 hours ago

FanzALeague

A-League Fanz ‘It’ll be their last game in NZ’: Wellington Phoenix to ‘relocate to Australia’ to combat travel ban https://t.co/qwZnTZHtmg #FoxSports 7 hours ago

AleagueHub

A-League Hub Mark Bosnich: “A crisis committee has been set up via James Johnson and FFA which includes the clubs, the states an… https://t.co/dNFIX2iK3X 7 hours ago

FOXFOOTBALL

FOX Sports Football ‼️ BREAKING ‼️ @WgtnPhoenixFC will be forced to play the remainder of their @ALeague games on Australian shores af… https://t.co/Am1ssZdpZ7 7 hours ago

1STOPSP0RT

1STOPSP0RT ‘It’ll be their last game in NZ’: Wellington to ‘relocate to Australia’ to combat travel ban https://t.co/8igkEulwM1 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.