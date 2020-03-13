Coronavirus travel restrictions: Wellington Phoenix willing to finish A-League football season in Australia amid New Zealand's strict new measures
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () The Wellington Phoenix will look into finishing their A-League season in Australia following the travel restrictions set to be introduced to New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Saturday anyone entering into New...
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57Published
Economists are reacting pessimistically to news that almost all travellers to New Zealand will need to self-isolate for 14 days, with one saying the impact will... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Kent and Sussex Courier •CBC.ca
Australia and New Zealand's limited overs tours have been postponed in the wake of new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on Saturday... Reuters India Also reported by •BBC News •CBC.ca
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Dougy's Daily Digest A-League news: Wellington Phoenix to move to Australia, coronavirus 2020, NZ travel restrictions, Jacinda Ardern, d… https://t.co/5cGcPmQGEz 5 hours ago